West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI/Photo)
Centre using social media to create communal tension in Bengal, alleges Mamata

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:07 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the central government of using social media to create communal tension in the state.
"Using social media as a platform, the central government is spending crores of rupees to incite communal violence. I warn them to not to play with fire...," she told reporters here.
"We will not go to Delhi to listen to speeches but will strengthen our institutions. I have asked the police to be strong", Banerjee said.
She attacked BJP for taking Anju Ghosh, a Bangladeshi film actor, in its fold and contended, "They say infiltration has happened from Bangladesh but do only minorities come from Bangladesh? If someone comes from Bangladesh and joins BJP, then all sins are washed away?"
Banerjee thanked her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar for stating that he will not be forming an alliance with NDA outside Bihar. "I would like to congratulate him. A thank you to him", she said.
Targeting the Centre, the chief minister said, "We are suffering in the power sector because of less availability of coal. For the last six months, the central government did not give us coal."
During the press meet, she announced the launch of a toll-free number for registration of public grievances. "I will be monitoring the complaints personally and will take action if they are found genuine,' she said.
The political battle between two parties intensified after the general elections with BJP making deep inroads into the TMC territory in the state by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and restricting the latter to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in the 2014 parliamentary polls. (ANI)

