Centre's claim of ending terrorism with demonetisation turned out to be a 'jumla': Youth Congress

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Slamming the Centre on the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday said the government's claim of ending terrorism with demonetisation turned out to be a 'jumla'.

IYC held a demonstration outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Delhi on Monday. Youth Congress president Srinivas was leading the protest.



Speaking to ANI, Srinivas said "Demonetisation imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi five years ago has worked to destroy the economy of the country. The claim of ending terrorism with demonetisation turned out to be a 'jumla'. Demonetisation pushed the countrymen into recession."

"Demonetisation neither ended corruption, nor made the economy cashless, nor did terrorism get hurt. Demonetisation imposed by the Prime Minister has not been able to fulfil any of its targets. Modi ji and BJP had said that demonetisation would end black marketing and the country would develop, but according to the latest data, India's GDP is at the lowest rank, unemployment is highest and poverty is attacking the country rapidly," the Youth Congress leader added.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes, with an aim to tackle money laundering and terror funding. (ANI)

