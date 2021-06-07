Centre's Covid vaccination strategy dangerous 'cocktail of blunders, bloopers': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday took a jibe on the Centre's Covid vaccination policy and said that the Government of India's vaccination strategy has been a dangerous "cocktail of blunders and bloopers".

"The Modi government's vaccination strategy has been a dangerous cocktail of blunders and bloopers. Our government has deliberately created a digital device, thereby slowing down the vaccination. Our government has been wilfully complicit in creating multiple pricing slabs for the same vaccine," the Congress leader said in his letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Chowdhury said that the Central government and state government have till date ordered 'only' 39 crore vaccine doses for the population of 140 crores.



"As per Government of India, it has administered 21.31 crore vaccine doses till May 31. But only 4.45 crore Indians have received both the doses of vaccine, which is only 3.14 per cent of India's population," he said in his letter.

In his letter to Dhankhar, the Congress leader said, "The average pace of vaccination is about 16 lakh vaccine doses per day. At this pace, it will take over three years for us to vaccinate our adult population. If this is the case, how will us able to save our fellow citizens from the third wave of COVID."

"The need of the hour is that the Union BJP government should procure the vaccine and supply for the free to the states and private hospitals. Also, we need to vaccinate our entire adult population on or before December 31. This is the only way to save our people," he said.

"We, therefore, urge upon your goodself to direct Modi government to ensure one crore vaccination per day and also universal free," he added. (ANI)

