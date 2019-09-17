CPM leader Yusuf Tarigami speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Centre's steps in J-K are proving counterproductive to normalcy: CPM leader Tarigami

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): CPM leader Yusuf Tarigami on Tuesday said that whatever steps the Central government has taken in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 are proving 'counterproductive' to the process of normalcy.
"It is a good direction from the Supreme Court to the government to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. In our view, important measures have not been taken to restore peace. Whatever is being done today is counterproductive to the process of normalcy itself," said Tarigami while talking to ANI.
His remarks come close on the heels of the apex court asking the Central government to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Tarigami, a CPM leader from Kashmir valley, said that the Public Safety Act (PSA) is unlawful, which has been used against former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah who advocated for peace in the region.
"Vaiko approached the Supreme Court and gave petition of Habeas Corpus for Farooq Abdullah. That has been put for hearing on September 30. The J-K government cannot wait till the hearing and detained Farooq under the PSA," he said.
"For long, we had been talking in the Assembly the PSA is an unlawful act itself. It is draconian in nature. This has been imposed against stone pelters. Should Abdullah be put into the same category? He and his party have worked very hard to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir in difficult times. He has always advocated for the relationship of J-K with the Union of India," the CPM leader said.
Reports of Abdullah being booked under the PSA came on Monday when the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the petition seeking the release of Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah.
PSA is a stringent law that enables detention without trial for up to two years. Abdullah has been under the preventive detention in Srinagar after the Central government revoked the special Constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

