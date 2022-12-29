Centre's Zero tolerance, a 'strong stance' against those encouraging terrorism: Kerala BJP President K Surendran

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala state president K Surendran on Thursday said that the Popular Front of India (PFI) aimed at large-scale insurgency and genocide in Kerala but the central agencies approach of 'Zero tolerance to Terrorism' is a "strong stance" against those who encourage religious terrorism.

"The approach of central agencies is zero tolerance to terrorism. They have a strong stance against those who encourage and finance religious terrorism. These are strong measures to restore peace in Kerala," K Surendran said addressing the media persons in Kerala's Kochi.

As per the sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches at 56 locations in Kerala in the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case in coordination with state police following specific inputs against PFI cadres who are accused of their involvement in several terrorist acts and the murder of several persons, including Sanjith (Kerala, November 2021), V-Ramalingam (Tamil Nadu, 2019), Nandu (Kerala, 2021), Abhimanyu (Kerala, 2018), Bibin (Kerala, 2017), Sharath (Kamataka, 2017), R.Rudresh (Kamataka, 2016), Praveen Puyari (Karnataka, 2016), and Sasi Kumar (Tamil Nadu, 2016).

The searches were conducted at the premises and offices of several suspects having links with cadres of PFI, an organisation banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September this year with its associates, and affiliates for a period of five years under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by declaring it as an unlawful association.



Meanwhile, K Surendran also reacted to Senior Congress leader and former Union Defence Minister AK Antony's remark stating that the Congress should bring "majority and minority together if it wants to defeat BJP and oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.'

He said, "Antony's statement is utter hypocrisy. He is running a false campaign ahead of the elections. There is no party in India that has harmed the majority community like this. No other party in India has undertaken an anti-majority approach and promoted minority communalism like Congress. When the majority of believers demanded that the Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Congress took a stand against it. Congress also gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court that there is no Ram Setu."

K Surendran further alleged that the former Defence Minister took a stand against Hindus and the majority community.

"Antony was the Defence Minister when the Congress said saffron terrorism was the country's biggest threat. Antony is a person who took a stand against Hindus and the majority community whenever he got the chance to rule at the Centre and the State. The Congress and Antony are flatters the communalism of the minority by pretending to love the majority. People will not believe such a hypocritical campaign in the run-up to the election," Kerala BJP president said adding that it is high time for Congress to do a "proper review".

"It is time for Congress to do a proper review. Congress is running on its last lap, playing politics with communal forces and militant outfits. The end of Congress is near. Antony said this because of that realization," he added. (ANI)

