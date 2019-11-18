"The Hindu side's claims of continuous possession has been upheld not on the basis of facts but it appears display of faith and belief has taken the upper hand," said the CPM.
"The Hindu side's claims of continuous possession has been upheld not on the basis of facts but it appears display of faith and belief has taken the upper hand," said the CPM.

Certain premises of SC verdict on Ayodhya raise serious questions: CPI-M

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Monday said that 'certain premises' of the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya dispute raise 'serious questions' and the "verdict deviates by widening the ambit referring to Hindus and Muslims" instead of dealing with the petitioners in this case.
In a statement titled 'Ayodhya dispute: Verdict delivered, not justice' issued by the party politburo, CPI-M said it has always maintained that the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute must be through a negotiated settlement, failing which, the only way is to resolve the matter through a court verdict.
"This is the only manner in which a secular republic governed by the rule of law can deal with such a dispute. The verdict has now been delivered. There are, however, certain premises of the judgment that raise serious questions," said the statement.
It said that the five-member Constitution bench states repeatedly the commitment to upholding constitutional values and that `the adjudication of civil claims over property must remain within the secular ... The title cannot be established on the basis of faith and belief..' Despite such declarations, the end result of the verdict has given precedence to faith and beliefs of one side. Instead of dealing with the petitioners in this case, the verdict deviates by widening the ambit referring to Hindus and Muslims," added the statement.
It said the verdict states unambiguously that the demolition of the Babri
Masjid in December 1992 was a "serious violation of law". "But finally, hands over the site to the very forces responsible for this criminal assault. The writ filed in 1989 was represented by a leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an organisation that led the agitation that resulted in the demolition of the Babri Masjid," said the party.
The party said the verdict states that the desecration of the mosque in December 1949 by the illegal placing of idols within the mosque was also a grave violation of the law. "Yet, the entire disputed site has been handed over to the violators of the law," it said.
"The Hindu side's claims of continuous possession has been upheld not on the basis of facts but it appears display of faith and belief has taken the
upper hand," the party said.
Referring to the verdict mentioning Places of Worship Act, 1991, the party said a firm resolve by the apex court to bar possibilities of other disputes being raised in the future "was not forthcoming".
It said though the December 1949 and December 1992 incidents have been categorised as the serious violation of the law, justice has not been delivered on the perpetrators of such criminal acts.
It said that the cases must be expedited and guilty punished and the verdict "should not impinge on the delivery of justice".
"The judicial verdict has been delivered to settle this longstanding
dispute that had already claimed thousands of lives and left behind a trail
of bloodshed and mayhem through communal riots for over two decades," the party said.
The politburo of the party met here on November 16 and 17. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:08 IST

Unfortunate that Farooq Abdullah not being allowed to attend...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday called 'unfortunate' National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah not being allowed to attend the current Winter Session of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:06 IST

Review petition being filed by AIMPLB in Ayodhya verdict an...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Monday said that the review petition being filed by All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) in the Ayodhya verdict is an attack on the constitutional set up of the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:56 IST

Ghaziabad: UP Chief Secretary suspends erring municipality officials

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Monday paid a surprise visit to the municipal corporation office here and suspended a few erring officials.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:46 IST

Majority SC judgment in Sabarimala temple case has created an...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The CPI-M on Monday said that the Supreme Court should come out with a definitive stand on the Sabarimala temple issue and noted that the majority judgment of the court has widened the scope by making a reference concerning religious rights to a seven-member bench and

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:45 IST

Bihar: Six girls dead after overloaded tractor overturned on them

Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Six children were killed after an overloaded tractor-trolley overturned on them on Monday in Gopalganj.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:40 IST

JNU protests: Students allegedly thrashed by police, taken to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who on Monday started their protest march towards the Parliament, were allegedly thrashed by police personnel and taken to unknown locations after detention.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:28 IST

Home Ministry bans Meghalaya-based insurgent group HNLC

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:12 IST

Improvements in Indian health system 'significant': Bill Gates

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Monday lauded India for its healthcare system and talked about how digital tools can help improve it further.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:09 IST

Urinating, defecating in open to cost Rs 150-200 penalty in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): People will have to pay a penalty of Rs 150 to Rs 200 if they urinate or defecate in open in Bhubaneswar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:07 IST

Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform gets military touch

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The first day of Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, witnessed an interesting change as the marshals standing beside the chair of the Chairman were seen in a new military look.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:06 IST

Paramilitary forces organise National Integration tours for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): To make them familiar with Indian heritage and culture, various paramilitary forces are organising a National Integration Tour for students living in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:04 IST

Kerala: Man murdered at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A man was killed on Sunday night when some members of a gang attacked him here at Nedumbassery.

Read More
iocl