C'garh: Cong fields Devti Karma against BJP's Ojasvi Mandavi for Dantewada bypolls

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:20 IST

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday pitched Devti Karma against BJP's Ojasvi Mandavi for Assembly bypolls in Dantewada constituency.
Devki Karma is the wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma who was assassinated by Naxalites on May 25, 2013, in an attack while returning from a 'Parivartan Rally' meeting organised by his party in Sukma district.
"The Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Devti Karma as Congress candidate for the ensuing bypolls to the Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh from 88- Dantewada-ST Constituency," read an official release dated September 3 signed by party's general secretary Mukul Wasnik.
Ojasvi Mandavi, the wife of BJP leader Bheema Mandavi who lost his life in a Naxal attack, has filed the first part of her nomination as a BJP candidate for the upcoming bypolls in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.
Five people including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi were killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada on April 9.
The by-election for Dantewada seat will be held on September 23. The counting of votes will take place on September 27. (ANI)

