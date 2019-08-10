C'garh govt sets goal to make state free from malnutrition, anemia in next 3 years

Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced that a campaign to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia will be launched in all districts to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The state government has set the goal to make Chhattisgarh malnutrition and anemia free within next three years. Under this campaign, people suffering from malnutrition and anemia will be provided free of cost nutritious food every day," the Chief Minister said while addressing the state-level programme held in Vikas Nagar Stadium of District Headquarters Kondagaon today.

"According to the latest data released by the NITI Aayog, 37.60 per cent children of age below 5 years in Chhattisgarh are suffering from malnutrition and 41.50 per cent daughters and mothers in the state are suffering from anemia," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the campaign to make Chhattisgarh free of malnutrition and anemia was started as a pilot project in Korba, Sarguja, Koriya and selected panchayats of other districts in Bastar region, under which free nutritious food was provided to all the people suffering from anemia and malnutrition.

"This campaign was initiated as a pilot project in Bastar region from July 2019 and it will be soon conducted in other aspirational districts of the state as well... The campaign will be launched on Gandhi Jayanti, free nutritious meals will be provided every day to the patients of malnutrition and anemia, as per the list issued by each of the gram panchayat, customized as per their physical requirement and preferences," he said.

Baghel said he will ensure maximum participation of renowned charitable organisations, public representatives, NGOs, media groups and other competent people.

The Chief Minister also announced a hike in scholarship for students of pre-metric hostels from Rs 700 to Rs 1000 and a significant increase in the number of seats in the colleges. (ANI)

