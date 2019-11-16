C'garh: Locals launch cleanliness drive to preserves historic Dalpat Sagar lake

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Local residents on Friday launched a drive to clean a 400-year-old Dalpat Sagar lake in Jagdalpur of Bastar district.

The drive was taken up by locals after they claimed that the administration was not taking any steps to prevent the contamination of the water body, which is affecting flora and fauna around the wetlands.

"The contaminated lake has adversely affected marine life due to a severe fall in oxygen levels in the water. What we are doing, it should have been done by the administration," a local told ANI.

As part of the campaign, the locals clean the pond from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm. At least, 3 to 4 tons of water hyacinths and waste are being taken out from the pond every day.

"The members involved in the campaign are not getting any support of the government, yet we all are continuing the work selflessly with dedication every day," campaign member Urmila Acharya claimed.

Sharing the history of the pond, resident Dr Sushma Jha said: "In 1772, King Dalpat Dev built this pond for irrigation and drainage of the city. Over time this pond was neglected. Around 18-19 years ago, the government tried to save this pond but not much happened."

"The condition of the ponds has become miserable and the situation is that more than half of the ponds and wells have become extinct. Only a few ponds are left which is the heritage of Bastar, we have taken the responsibility to preserve one of them," campaign member said. (ANI)

