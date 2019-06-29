C'garh: Tribal MLA Amarjeet Bhagat takes oath as cabinet minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Tribal MLA from Sitapur constituency, Amarjeet Bhagat on Saturday took oath as 13th Cabinet Minister in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's government.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to Bhagat here.

"I am happy that I became a part of the cabinet. I thank my senior leaders of the party and workers. I will try to fulfil their expectation," Bhagat told ANI.

"The main problem of tribal is water, jungle and land. I will keep in mind these aspects for their upliftment," he said.

Baghel said that Congress has been working for the upliftment of tribal community in the state.

"Congress made a tribal as its state president and a tribal MLA from Sarguja is a minister. Amarjeet is capable. Congress is always with tribals," he said. (ANI)

