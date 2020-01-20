Chairman Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran meets Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the board of Tata Sons, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting comes days after Chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for undertaking numerous "visionary initiatives", at an event held in Gujarat.

Earlier today, customary 'Halwa ceremony' was held at the Ministry of Finance, North Block ahead of printing of documents related to Union Budget 2020-21 which is going to be presented on February 1. (ANI)

