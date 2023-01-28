Chaitar Vasava to become AAP legislative leader in Gujarat Assembly

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): Nearly two months after the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has selected Chaitar Vasava as the party's legislative leader and Hemant Khawa as deputy leader of the party in the state Assembly.

The Party organization general secretary Sandeep Pathak has written a letter to state president Isudan Gadhvi regarding the appointments.

In the letter, Pathak has said that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has also approved the proposal.



On behalf of the party, Isudan Garhvi has been asked to convey this information to the Gujarat Assembly Speaker so that the two leaders can be appointed as part of the legislative process.

"The National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal Ji has approved the proposal for the nomination of Chaitar Vasava as Leader and Hemant Khava as Deputy Leader of the AAP's Legislature Party, Gujarat. Kindly communicate this decision to the Hon'ble Speaker of the Gujarat Legislature Assembly and see to it that the decision is executed as per the Legislative Procedures," the letter stated.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly elections were declared on December 10, 2022. BJP swept the polls winning a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960. AAP was able to open its account in the state with five seats.

The five AAP MLAs are namely, Bhupat Bhayani, Chaitarbhai Vasava, Hemantbhai Hardasbhai, Sudhir Baghani and Makwana Naranbhai. (ANI)

