Challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on CAA: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

While addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Bauddh Sangh in the national capital, Nadda accused Congress of working against the interest of the nation. Nadda said that for Congress and Left parties vote bank politics are primary and nation's interest is secondary.

"Why there is opposition to this Act? Rahul Gandhi can't even speak 10 lines on CAA. This is unfortunate for the nation. Without knowing about the Act, he speaks against it," Nadda said.

"I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on CAA," added the BJP leader.

Targeting the Congress, the working president of the party also said that those opposing CAA are making nation weak as they don't have an issue.

Talking about CAA, Nadda said that during Independence the country witnessed partition on the basis of religion.

"Congress partitioned the country on the basis of religion. It was a massacre and there was intolerance then. The politicians showed their concern about the situation and then Nehru said that India will take care of those who aren't happy in Pakistan with our natural resources.

Gandhi said those who had to come to India should be given government jobs. In 2003 Manmohan Singh had reiterated this as well," stated Nadda.

"In 1950, Nehru- Liyaqat pact in which it was said that both countries decided to take care of their minorities. Ambedkar said that India will be Republic and secular. We decided that the government will not have any religion. United Pakistan decided to make itself an Islamic country and to have a religion officially," Nadda added.

The BJP leader also said that in India, the Muslim population grew from 9 to 14 per cent.

"We honoured the agreement. What happened in Pakistan? Hindu, Bodh, Jain, Sikh and Christians were reduced to 3 per cent from 23 per cent. In Bangladesh, we were reduced to 7 per cent. These people took shelter in India after fleeing the country, " proclaimed Nadda.

The BJP leader spoke about Afghanistan as well. "Read reports of Washington Post, Reuters and New York Times. Their reports claimed that 50,000 sikh families Afghanistan had now been reduced to there are only 2000. Those who managed to flee have taken shelter in India, " he said. (ANI)

