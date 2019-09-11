Chalo Atmakur rally: TDP MP K Srinivas detained

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): TDP MP K Srinivas was detained by Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday from Prakasam Barrage area near Vijayawada.

Police detained the TDP MP when he was on his way to party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's residence, to participate in "Chalo Atmakur" rally.

The TDP MP was stopped by the police before he could enter Prakasam barrage. The MP started walking towards Chandrababu Naidu's residence. However, the police stopped him midway. He and his followers sat on the barrage for a few moments, following which the police detained him.

This comes after TDP supremo and his son Nara Lokesh were put under preventive detention at their residence. (ANI)

