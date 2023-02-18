Chandrababu Naidu accuses Andhra CM of creating hurdle for his public meeting

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government created hurdles during his public meeting in Anaparthy.

Addressing a public meeting at Anaparthy, the TDP chief described Jagan Mohan Reddy as a "psycho" Chief Minister and alleged that he obstructed his visit to Anaparthy.

"The police had given permission for the meeting in the morning, but now they are saying that there is no permission. What will they say about the permission letter?" he questioned.



Pointing out the non-cooperation movement during the Independence struggle, Naidu said, "the great Mahatma Gandhi had undertaken the Dandi march during the freedom movement and now I have undertaken the Anaparthy march totally disobeying the unjustified decisions of the State Government."

He said that as the chief minister, he had extended full cooperation to the former chief minister, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy's pada yatra.

"Jagan too went on pada yatra. Did I create any obstructions to either YSR or to Jagan?" he asked.

Sending a strong warning to the police, he said that once the TDP is back in power these police will be taught a fitting lesson.

"As a chief minister for 14 years, I have faced several humiliations," he said and termed Jagan as a financial extremist. (ANI)

