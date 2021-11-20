Chandrababu Naidu breaks down, says YSRCP personally targetting families of TDP members

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday broke down while addressing a press conference and said that the ruling YSRCP government is personally targetting the family members of the leaders of his party including him in the legislative assembly.

Speaking to reporters after boycotting the assembly session on Friday, Naidu said that the act of the speaker is also objectionable.

Naidu likened the Assembly to 'Kaurava Sabha' and decided to boycott it till 2024 in protest against 'ugly character assassinations' by YSRCP ministers and MLAs, said the TDP in a statement.

He alleged that YSR commented against his wife and after his objection, he rendered an apology.

Naidu further said that the YSRCP always targets the opposition parties emotionally. (ANI)