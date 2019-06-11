Chandrababu Naidu chairs TDP legislative party meeting in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Ahead of the first session of the new Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the legislative party at his residence here.

Addressing party MLAs and senior TDP leaders at the meeting, Naidu said leadership abilities come out only when the party sits in Opposition.

"The MLAs should abide by their responsibility towards the party and the people and they should not lose nor let the cadre lose self-confidence. The true leadership abilities come out only when the party is in the opposition," Naidu said at the meeting.

Speaking about the goal of TDP for the years to come, Naidu said, "All the 23 MLAs should work together for state's development and welfare of the poor. TDP's aim is not to get into power but to serve the poor and get the state developed. We have to take the same message to the public through the assembly."

The TDP Chief further said it is the incumbent government's responsibility to pay Rs 10,000 crore to farmers as fourth and fifth instalments of the loan waiver scheme which was introduced by his government.

Naidu also accused the YSRCP of creating roadblocks in irrigation and other important projects in the state.

"The present government is stopping, cancelling and quashing the works of irrigation projects which reached final stages. This creates trouble for drinking and irrigation water needs of Rayala Seema and North Andhra regions. YSRCP is acting without a basic idea, paying heed to the words of a few selected, and slinging mud on TDP. Be it regarding the Polavaram project, Amaravati capital region or any other development program," Naidu said.

He also said that TDP should now act as a responsible opposition party in a constructive manner.

In the meeting, a resolution was passed condemning the attacks and atrocities on party cadre and leaders in various parts of the state. Leaders also decided to mount pressure on the government for ensuring the safety of party workers. (ANI)

