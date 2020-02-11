Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Kejriwal on winning Delhi polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on winning the Delhi Assembly elections for the third consecutive time.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal ji on winning the Delhi polls 2020. I am sure you will continue to serve the people of Delhi with the same dedication as earlier," Naidu tweeted.

As per EC data at 8 pm, out of the 70 seats in total, AAP has won 53 and is leading on 9 others, while BJP has won 6 seats and is leading on two. (ANI)

