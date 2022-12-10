Chandrababu Naidu expresses concern over "rising farmers suicides" in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed serious concern over the "rising number of farmers suicides" in the State.

In a series of tweets, Naidu said that without focusing on such serious public issues, it is really ridiculous that the State government is again talking about united Andhra Pradesh. The State that created history once in the progress of agriculture and aquaculture has recorded 1,673 suicides by farmers in the past three years, Naidu said.

The anti-farmer policies being adopted by the State Government are throwing the agriculturists into a deep debt burden, he said, adding that lack of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of subsidies are forcing them to commit suicides. The State Government is adopting a vengeful attitude towards the common man and is harassing the people for no reason, which is also resulting in a large number of people taking away their lives, he said.



The TDP chief further said when such serious issues are haunting the people throwing them into disappointment and depression, the YSRCP government, instead of focussing on them, is irresponsibly making statements on united Andhra Pradesh, which is not in their hands. This is nothing but to throw the public into utter confusion and also to divert the public attention from these serious issues, he stated.

The YSRCP leaders who did not open their mouths on the funds that are due to the State as per the provisions of the State Reorganisation Act, are now making statements on united Andhra Pradesh only to misguide the people on its failures, he said.

In fact, the state suffered more losses due to YSRCP rule rather than the State bifurcation, added Naidu. (ANI)

