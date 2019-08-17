Chandrababu Naidu making baseless allegations against AP government: YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The fear of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu over the usage of drones to assess the impact of floods is "unbecoming", said YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Saturday.

"There is sadness in the house of Naidu who is living in an illegal construction across Karakatta on Krishna river banks. He is making baseless allegations against the government," Rambabu told reporters after a meeting at the party's central office in Tadepalli.

Earlier today, following incessant rains in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Tehsildar of Tadepalli village served a notice to Naidu to vacate his house.

According to the village authorities, the notice was served as there is a possibility for the flood water to enter the house in which the former Chief Minister is residing on rent.

A day earlier, two persons were caught by the TDP youth wing workers for allegedly taking an aerial photo and doing videography of the surroundings of former Chief Minister's residence.

However, the two persons held by the TDP workers claimed that they were taking the stock of the situation in flood-affected areas using drone cameras with the permission of Irrigation Department officials.

After getting to know about the matter, Naidu had raised an objection to the usage of drone cameras over his residence. He immediately called on the state Director General of Police (DGP) Gowtam Sawang and district Superintendent of Police asking as to how drones were allowed in the high-security zone area. (ANI)

