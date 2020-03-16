Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRCP govt for not taking preventive measures against coronavirus

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday slammed the YSRCP-led state government for allegedly not taking appropriate actions and precautionary measures for containing coronavirus in the state.

The former chief minister of the state called on the people of the state to be vigilant of the coronavirus and take appropriate precautions.

Naidu accused the government of not considering the public health issues and said that Reddy government appears to be in a rush to conduct the local body elections .

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Two people have died of the infection in the country so far.

Further, reminding the government that the state will lose 14th finance commission funds of Rs 5000 crore, the TDP chief said that the government can appeal to the centre that it has tried to conduct elections but the polls are postponed due to extraordinary conditions so that the funds should be released.

He said that all opposition parties will also support the ruling party in this regard. Chandrababu further asked why the goernmentt did not conduct elections in the past 9 months. (ANI)