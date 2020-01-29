Chandrababu Naidu, Srujana Chowdary own thousands of acres in Amaravati, says YSRCP MP Sai Reddy

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Lambasting the opposition parties for resisting a bill related to decentralising Andhra Pradesh's capital, Visakhapatnam MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP lawmaker Y Srujana Chowdary have been blocking the passage of bill as they own thousands of acres of land in Amaravati.

"Some people are trying to block the three capitals. The chief minister's decision is to make Visakhapatnam 'administration capital'. I do not know if the BJP is against the three capital bill but its MP Y Srujana Chowdary is against it. This is because Chowdary and Chandrababu Naidu have purchased thousands of acres of land in Amravati," said Reddy while speaking to media.

The 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development.

It proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

