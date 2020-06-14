Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders hold torches to protest against arrest of Atchennaidu, others

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including its Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, staged a protest against the arrest of its party leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP chief, along with some other leaders from the party, stood with a torch against the arrest of party MLA K Atchennaidu and former legislator JC Prabhakar Reddy at his residence.

"These actions are result of non-cooperation between forces of darkness and those of light. Darkness exists only in the absence of light and it's only a matter of time when the light of truth will drive out darkness of lies.#WeStandWithAtchannaidu#TDPWithJCFamily," Naidu tweeted.

Party leaders at districts also held torches at the same time. Former minister, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao held a similar protest with the torch at his residence in Gollapudi in the outskirts of Vijayawada.

On Friday, the ACB officials arrested Atchennaidu over alleged irregularities at Employees' State Insurance, while JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested for allegedly cheating the transport department by registering BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents on Saturday.

An ACB court in Andhra has ordered 14 days remand for Atchennaidu. The ACB Court judge also ordered to provide him with medical treatment due to his health condition.

Advocate Posani Venkateawarlu told ANI over the phone that he had informed the court that Atchennaidu recently had undergone surgery on June 11. Despite that, he was shifted from Srikakulam district to Vijayawada in a car on June 12. The judge then ordered for treatment to be provided to Atchennaidu at the GGH without further delay. (ANI)

