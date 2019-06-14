Chandrayaan-2 Mission delayed due to policy differences under UPA 2: Ex-Isro chief

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Chandrayaan-2 mission was originally slated for launch 2012 but was delayed due to policy difference under UPA 2 government, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair told ANI on Wednesday.

"Though the delay is not a serious issue. Chandrayaan-1 was launched 10 years back and a follow-up mission was Chandrayaan-2 was originally planned to be launched in 2012. But due to policy differences under the UPA 2 government, it was delayed," he said on Friday.

"But under the NDA government, Modi Ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has given maximum thrust to such projects like space mission under the leadership of Dr. Sivan, the current Chairperson of ISRO. Several designs have been made in the past few months. I would like to congratulate ISRO for getting ready such a complicated satellite," he added.

Nair led the Chandrayaan-1 orbiter mission in 2008. He was as the Chairman of ISRO then and the Secretary in the Department of Space from 2003 to 2009. In October 2018, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

