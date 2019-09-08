Leaders cutting across political spectrum backed ISRO scientists after lander Vikram lost contact with the ground station on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Chandrayaan-2 unites ruling, opposition leaders in hailing ISRO scientists

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The contact between Chadrayaan-2's lander Vikram and its ground station might have been lost but the event has united ruling and opposition parties like never before in throwing their weight behind the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for their stupendous efforts.
They said that the entire nation is with the scientists after ISRO chief K Sivan announced that Vikram lost communication when it was just 2.1-km away from the lunar surface.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flew to Bengaluru to especially watch India's historic tryst with the Moon, led the nation in backing the ISRO in its endeavour, with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President MK Venkaiah Naidu and several ministers and BJP leaders following the suit.
"As important as the final result is the journey and the effort. Our effort and journey to the moon were worth it. There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow soon," Modi said.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka, and Rahul Gandhi also applauded the entire team of space scientists and researchers at the ISRO for their 'incredible and praiseworthy efforts'.
"We owe a great debt to the ISRO and the brilliant men and women who staff it. Their hard work and dedication has earned India a place in the league of space-faring nations and has inspired generations to reach for the stars. It is a testament to their remarkable ability, goodwill and unique place in the heart of every Indian, that the nation followed Chandrayaan-2's journey at every step no matter the hour," Sonia said.
Congress leader Rashid Alvi also express similar sentiments, while hailing the "great work" of the ISRO scientists.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee lauded the scientists for their hard work for Chandrayaan-2.
"We are proud of our scientists. The ISRO team worked hard for Chandrayaan-2. A befitting tribute to our founding fathers who envisioned India's place in the league of scientifically advanced nations far ahead of their times," she wrote on Twitter.
Notably, Mamata had on Friday criticised the Central government over Chandrayaan-2, saying that it was an attempt to divert the people's attention form 'economic failures.'
Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) praised Prime Minister Modi for consoling and backing the scientists. RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari backed Modi's encouragement to ISRO scientists.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the right thing by encouraging the ISRO scientists as there is no failure in science," Tiwari told ANI.
JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said India was proud of the ISRO and obstacles are learnings that lead to greater accomplishments in the future.
YSR Congress chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the ISRO for its 'exemplary efforts' and asserted that India was standing with the space agency.
"We were almost there! India is proud of our scientists. A minor setback in the last stanza is a stepping stone for success. The nation stands with ISRO team at this hour and appreciates the exemplary efforts," Reddy wrote on Twitter.
Taking to Twitter, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: "We are proud of our scientists at ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 mission's significant achievement. Information gathered will help future scientific endeavours."
Chadrayaan-2 was launched from Sriharikota on July 22. Its lander Vikram began its final descent at about 1:38 am and lost communication when it was just 2.1-km away from the lunar surface on Saturday.
India would have scripted a history had it successfully touched down the moon, becoming the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first nation to land on the south pole of the moon. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:44 IST

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:24 IST

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:22 IST

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:13 IST

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:12 IST

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:11 IST

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:07 IST

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:07 IST

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:06 IST

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:57 IST

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:50 IST

