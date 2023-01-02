Chandrbabu Naidu should stop holding public meetings, Prajasanthi Party Chief KA Paul

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Prajasanthi Party chief KA Paul on Monday said Telugu Desham Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu should stop conducting public meetings in the light of the stempede incidents.

Visiting the victims of the latest incident in Guntur at a government hospital on Monday, Paul enquired about their recovery.

"Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is destroying Andhra Pradesh and playing with the lives of the poor," he said.

Three people were killed and several others injured in a stampede during the TDP chief's public meeting at Guntur on Sunday, police said.



This was the second such incident in the last four days. In the earlier incident in Nellore, eight persons were killed.

"Chandrababu is conducting unauthorised meetings. He was the (undivided) Andhra CM for 14 years? What did he do for the state? He saddled the state with debts. The present (Telangana) CM (Jagan Mohan Reddy) is following on the same path," Paul claimed.

He also announced that he will move the high court to stop Naidu from holding public meetings.\

He also assured that his party would extend all help to the kin of the victims.

Following the Nellore incident, Naidu had announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

