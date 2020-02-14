Chandrika Rai leaves RJD, to meet Speaker for separate seat in assembly

Patna [Bihar], Feb 14 (ANI): Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav, on Friday said he had resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and he doesn't know who runs the affairs in the party.

"I have taken the first step and left RJD. Let's see what happens. The way things are running in the party is beyond me. I don't even know who runs the affairs in the party," Rai told ANI.

However, he did not spell out his future plans.

Asked about his praise for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work, he said, "I have always been an admirer of Nitish Kumar's work. When I was in RJD I was in opposition. Now that I have left RJD I can come out in open and praise it."

Asked if he would be joining Janata Dal-United, Rai said even if he had such a conversation, he will not share it.

Rai, who is MLA from Parsa, said he was planning to meet assembly Speaker to ask for a separate place for himself.

In September last year, Chandrika's daughter Aishwarya, who is married to Lalu's elder son was seen coming out of the house of her in-laws' with tears in her eyes. (ANI)

