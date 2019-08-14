President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo courtesy: DD)
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo courtesy: DD)

Changes in J-K will be of immense benefit to the region: President

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed confidence that abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories would be of immense benefit to the region as people will enjoy the same rights, privileges and facilities as citizens in rest of the county including "egalitarian and progressive" laws such as right to education and abolishment of triple talaq.
In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, the President said the illustrious generation that led to the country to freedom did not perceive independence only in terms of transfer of political power but "as a stepping stone in a longer and larger process of nation-building and national welding".
Their objective, he said, was to improve the life of each individual, each family and of society as a whole.
"In this backdrop, I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions. They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges, and the same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country. These include progressive, egalitarian laws and provisions related to the Right to Education, accessing public information through the Right to Information, reservations in education and employment and other facilities for traditionally deprived communities, and justice for our daughters by abolishing unequal practices such as instant triple talaq," he said.
The Parliament earlier this month adopted a resolution to repeal Article 370, which provided special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.
It also passed a bill to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh without it.
The reorganization bill was signed by the President after it was passed by the two houses of parliament and it was notified by the government on August 9.
Another bill passed by parliament to extend 10 per cent reservation to economically backward sections will also apply to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Kovind said the country is completing 72 years as a free nation at a very special juncture as October 2 this year will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, "the guiding light of our successful effort to liberate our nation and of our continuing effort to reform our society of all inequities".
"Contemporary India is very different from India in which Mahatma Gandhi lived and worked. Even so, Gandhiji remains extremely relevant," he said.
He said Gandhi's advocacy of sustainability, ecological sensitivity and living in harmony with nature "anticipated pressing challenges of our times".
"When we design and deliver welfare programmes for our disadvantaged fellow citizens and families when we seek to harness the power of the sun as renewable energy, we put Gandhian philosophy into action," he said.
The President said that the year also marks the 550th birth anniversary of one of the greatest, wisest and most influential Indians of all time - Guru Nanak Devji.
"He was the founder of Sikhism, but the reverence and respect he commands go far beyond just our Sikh brothers and sisters. They extend to millions of others in India and across the world," he said.
He also recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and revolutionaries who made sacrifices for the country's freedom from colonial rule.
"This is a happy and emotional day for all children of Mother India, whether living at home or abroad," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:38 IST

Odisha abolishes practice of according 'Guard of Honour' to CM, ...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In an unprecedented move, the Odisha government has done away with the practice of according 'Guard of Honour' to the Chief Minister, ministers and other government officials.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:36 IST

Home Ministry launches scheme to award trainers, support staff...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced a scheme to give recognition to the trainers and other support staff working in police training institutions of State and Central Police Forces.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:32 IST

Greatest gift to coming generations is to encourage culture of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday the energy of the country's youth is being channelised in many directions including sports and science and the greatest gift to the coming generations is to encourage a culture of curiosity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:29 IST

Matter of Rahul Gandhi's visit referred to local administration: J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The office of the Jammu and Kashmir Governor on Wednesday said that the matter of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state has been referred to the local administration who will be getting in touch with the Congress leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:25 IST

Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that a comprehensive land resurvey would be taken up with state-of-the-art technology before the distribution of house pattas on the coming Ugadi, the New Year day of Telugu people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:24 IST

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of...

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Indian Army team on Wednesday continued its outstanding performance and has come first amongst 8 teams in Stage IV of ongoing International Army Scout Masters Competition being held at Jaisalmer Military Station under the aegis of Southern Command of In

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:21 IST

India's destiny linked to co-existence, conciliation: Kovind

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that India's history and destiny, its legacy and future were a function of coexistence and conciliation, of reform and reconciliation, of expanding our hearts and embracing the ideas of others.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:19 IST

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar's party to rehabilitate village in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party founded by Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced it will adopt the flood-affected Brahmanal village for rehabilitation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:17 IST

CBDT to attach DIN to each communication from Oct 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has taken a step to "ensure greater transparency and accountability in tax administration", according to a press release on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:14 IST

Union Minister Gadkari, MP Sunny Deol visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and newly-elected Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol visited the Smriti Mandir of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquater on Wednesday to see the samadhi of first Sarsanghchalak K B Hedgewar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:13 IST

AP: Administration on high alert in Guntur district following...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The district administration is on high alert in Tenali division of Guntur district in the wake of flood warning in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:07 IST

India will never lose capacity to listen to feeblest voice: President

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India will never lose its capacity to listen to the feeblest voice, lose sight of its ancient ideals or forget its sense of fairness, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl