Channi only subservient to Gandhi family, not to country's Constitution: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Amid the row between the Centre and the Punjab Government over the security lapse issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state recently, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said that he is only subservient to the Gandhi family, not to the Constitution of the country.

Earlier on Saturday, speaking to ANI, CM Channi had said that he had a conversation with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and he briefed her on whatever happened in Ferozepur.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatia said, "Today, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Mr Channi has stated that he shared all the sensitive, highly confidential details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security and his visit with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It is a very serious matter because the Chief Minister has taken an oath of secrecy under the Constitution. All information pertaining to the security of the Prime Minister pertains to highly confidential information."

Raising questions over the position of Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson said that she does not hold any constitutional position that the Chief Minister needs to report her.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not hold any constitutional position that the Chief Minister needs to report her and share sensitive details pertaining to the Prime Minister's security. This clearly shows that for a Congress leader, the priority is to be subservient to the Gandhi Parivaar, not to the Constitution of the country," he said.

"They will take care of the interests of the Gandhi Parivaar, but, not take care of the interest of the country. They will act under the direction of the Gandhi Parivaar, but, will not think about their responsibility under the Constitution," Bhatia added.

Bhatia further cited the example of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to compare CM Channi and alleged that he too reported to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"This trend continues from Mr Manmohan Singh, who as the Prime Minister of the country then continued to report to Madam Sonia Gandhiji. And, now the Chief Minister is replicating that model and reporting to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," he said.



The BJP leader further said that the "conspiracy" against the Prime Minister would not have been hatched if Channi was "half as loyal as he is to the Gandhi family, to the Constitution".

"If Channi was half as loyal and faithful, as he is to the Gandhi Parivaar, to the Constitution of our country, then this conspiracy would not have been hatched and PM's security would not have been compromised. This is a very serious matter and the people of India are watching the misdeeds of the leaders of the Congress Party," he said.

Calling the sacking of the DGP and transferring of the SSP a "drama", Bhatia said the state Government is trying to smudge with such acts.

"Sacking DGP or transferring of SSP and other officials is only drama and State Government is trying to smudge with these actions," he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court's direction to the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of the Prime Minister during his visit to Punjab forthwith, he said that it is clear from the order that it was difficult to trust the current Punjab Chief Minister and the police.

"Supreme Court had already taken cognizance of the grave security lapses that occurred. And it is clear from the essence of the order passed by the honourable Supreme Court that it was difficult to trust the current Punjab Chief Minister in Government, as well as the police, that is why there is a direction that all relevant documents may be taken care by the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court," Bhatia said.

"These transfers and postings also reveal that there have been grave security lapses," he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in the city.

Following the incident, BJP alleged that the Congress Government in Punjab had deliberately created a scenario to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

