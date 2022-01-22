Channi, Sidhu tussle over seats in Punjab, panel formed to finalize candidates after inconclusive CEC meeting

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Amid the power tussle between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, the meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee for the selection of candidates for Punjab assembly polls remained inconclusive on Saturday.

According to sources, Congress has formed a sub-committee comprising party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, senior leader Ambika Soni and chairman of the screening committee of Punjab Ajay Makan to discuss the candidates for the remaining 31 seats for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

Sources said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired the CEC meeting via video conferencing. During the meeting, a consensus could not be made on the names of the candidates as Sidhu and Channi had differences of opinion. Following this, the sub-committee was formed.

Out of the 117 seats of the Punjab Assembly, Congress has declared candidates for 86 seats so far. The candidates for the remaining 31 seats are yet to be finalized by the party.

Congress is considering not to repeat a large number of sitting MLAs but the problem before the party is the difference in choices of Sidhu and Channi.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)