Char Dham project will be expedited in Uttarakhand: HRD Min

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday held a review meeting over the Char Dham project among other state highway projects.

He asked officials to expedite the work on the Char Dham project, read a statement.

The Minister stressed on early construction of ring road in Haridwar. He specifically emphasized that during the festivals and Char Dham Yatra, no jam situation should be there in Haridwar.

An expenditure of about Rs 12,000 crore is being spent on the Char Dham project, the statement added. (ANI)

