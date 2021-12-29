Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to visit Delhi, attend pre-budget meeting with FMs of all States, UTs tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will visit Delhi today to attend the pre-budget meeting with Finance Ministers of all States and UTs scheduled tomorrow.

The meeting is to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

According to sources Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also likely to meet Congress High command.



Last week, Bhupesh Baghel had held a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Worth mentioning, Baghel is closely working with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo has also been present in the national capital for three days.

According to sources, T S Singh Deo also met with the High command during his visit to Delhi and discussed present political development in Chattisgarh. (ANI)

