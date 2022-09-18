Chattisgarh Congress to hold meeting, decision on organisation elections to be taken

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee will hold an important meeting on Sunday. The agenda of the meeting is an organizational election in the state unit.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party state in-charge PL Punia and other leaders of the state.

Meanwhile, CM Baghel will visit Belaudi and Jewartala under Gundardehi assembly constituency in Balod district for the 'Bhent-Mulaqat' programme of the state government.



Earlier on Wednesday, Baghel had visited Raigarh.

Through this Programme, there is conversation between leaders and the people regarding different schemes of the state government. It includes giving information to people about schemes of the government related to farmers, students, and tribal people and also taking feedback on how they are being implemented. If there are issues regarding their implementation then action is taken to resolve those issues.

Talking about, the 'Bhent-Mulaqat' Programme, Baghel told ANI, "It is through this Programme that the people's issues reach us, that is why there is a dialogue in the meeting, information is given about the schemes, for the farmers, for the school children. We have made many schemes for tribals, women, labourers, farmers, and its benefits are being given to the beneficiaries."

He further spoke about health and education schemes in Chattisgarh, "We have been very successful with the Haat Bazar Clinic scheme, we are also getting cheap medicines under Shri Dhanwantri Yojana and we are giving assistance up to Rs 20 lakh under Dr Khubchand Baghel health scheme. On the education side, Swami Atmanand English Schools and Hindi Schools, there is a big demand for it. Last year 279 schools were operated by us and 422 schools will start from the next education session. In this way, 700 schools will be start." (ANI)

