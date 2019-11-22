Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey addressing the reporters on Thursday (Photo/ANI)
Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey addressing the reporters on Thursday (Photo/ANI)

Chattisgarh's official song to play after Vande Mataram to mark commencement of assembly session

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 08:48 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government has decided that before the commencement of every session of the assembly, the state's official song will also be sung after national song Vande Mataram.
Chhattisgarhi song 'Arpa Pairi Ke Dhaar, Mahanadi he apaar', written by Dr Narendra Dev Verma has been announced as the state's official song by the cabinet. This song depicts a complete picture of Chhattisgarh and is being sung on several occasions on a regular basis.
After attending the state cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said, "A decision was taken during the cabinet meeting today, before every session of the state Assembly, state song (Arpa pairi ke dhar) will also be sung after national song Vande Mataram."
This decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel yesterday at committee hall of Legislative Assembly premise.
In the same meeting, the government also announced that it will develop important places on the 'Ram Van Gaman Path' as tourist spots.
"Even the central government sees various locations on the Ram Van Gaman Path as tourist destinations. They have also proposed to develop these places into tourist spots, including Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur," Choubey said.
"Other locations include Tiurturiya, Chandkhuri, Rajim, Sihawa. From the point of view of religious tourism and cultural heritage, the state government will develop these locations," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:19 IST

Maharashtra: Final round of discussions today, 'Maha Vikas...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): With NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena inching closer towards staking claim to form government in Maharashtra, smaller allies of NCP-Congress will hold meetings with the leaders of alliance today to work out final modalities and their role in the "Maha Vikas Aghadi

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 07:16 IST

MP: Dalit groom denied entry in temple, SDM assures action...

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A Dalit groom was allegedly stopped from entering a temple by few miscreants in the Biroda village here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:49 IST

Hyderabad: Local court orders case to be registered against...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A court here ordered a case to be registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for repeating his controversial '15 minute' threat at a meeting in Karimnagar in July this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:28 IST

Bengaluru: Youth stabbed to death over petty brawl during cricket match

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A college student here was stabbed to death following a petty brawl which started during a cricket match near Nandini Layout, according to the police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:17 IST

Over 67 thousand schools functioning without electricity in...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A primary school in Sarotipura, Bhopal does not have electricity or water connection, however, it is not alone as there are 67,902 such schools which are lacking in basic amenities in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:17 IST

Jaipur: 21-year-old set to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 04:53 IST

MP: Woman accuses former assistant jail Superintendent of sexual...

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A case of sexual harassment under the pretext of marriage has been registered against a former Assistant Jail Superintendent at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose central jail by a woman guard, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Amit Singh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:58 IST

TDP MP says Amaravati not shown as capital of Andhra in new map

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): TDP MP Jayadev Galla said that Home Ministry has released a new political map of India without Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and said the matter should be immediately rectified.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:39 IST

Himachal: Two arrested with heroin in possession

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Police here arrested two persons and seized 73.97 grams of heroin from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:34 IST

Assam: AGP forms its students wing, Asom Chhatra Parishad

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is a part of the ruling coalition headed by BJP in the state, has formed its student wing Asom Chhatra Parishad (ACP).

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:34 IST

Will write letter to trust urging to install idols of Kevat,...

South Goa (Goa) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The trust which will be set up for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya should allot space for installation of idols of the members of tribal and lower caste people at the temple, who helped Lord Ram in his journey to Sri Lanka, said Goa Gove

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:25 IST

Centre treating Puducherry as UT or state depending on...

Puducherry [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Puducherry is facing problems because of its unique position of being a union territory with a legislature, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, urging the Centre to find a solution soon.

Read More
iocl