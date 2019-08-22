Chennai: Congress workers protest against Chidambaram's arrest

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Congress workers on Thursday protested against former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram's arrest in INX Media case in Chennai.

The workers assembled in front of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters and started raising slogans against the arrest of the Congress leader.

Former home minister P Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night in the glare of media after over an hour-long drama during which some Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials scaled the gates to gain entry to his house.

After his arrest by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence, Chidambaram was taken to headquarters of the probe agency. He will be produced before a CBI court at the Rouse Avenue on Thursday.

Prior to his arrest, the former Finance Minister had made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and had rejected the charges against him and his son Karti in the INX Media case.

On Wednesday, the former minister failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers. (ANI)

