Chennai: Residents in Dr Ambedkar Nagar area suffer due to water crisis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): Water crisis continues to remain a big issue in Chennai as people residing in Dr Ambedkar Nagar area in the city have complained that they receive government water supply every alternate day and are left with no other options.

Around 500 families stay in the Dr Ambedkar Nagar area.

A local said that the water motors in their house are not taking groundwater forcing them to store water in barrels and use it for two days.

The city has been reeling under acute water crisis for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level. (ANI)

