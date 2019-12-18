Chennai: Students protest in Madras University over Citizenship Amendment Act

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Students staged a protest in Madras University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, a protester Nirvaan said, "The CAA is actually a vote bank politics by the ruling party as many Hindus from Bangladesh and Pakistan will be included".

The students also raised their concerns over the police action in Jamia university and asserted that the students should be allowed to protest peacefully.

"The students should be allowed to protest as they are the future of the country so any action against them is an attack on the future of the country", one of the protestors said.

On Sunday, at least three buses were torched and stones were pelted on police personnel during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jamia area. The police resorted to baton-charge and firing of tear gas shells to contain the violence. (ANI)

