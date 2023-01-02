Chhatisgarh: BJP holds meeting ahead of winter session of the state assembly

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 1 (ANI): BJP Legislature Party meeting was held on Sunday, a day before the winter session of the state assembly at the residence of Leader of the Opposition Narayan Chandel a day before state Assembly Winter Session.

Former Minister Ajay Chandrakar, while speaking to the media said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhaghel should table the 'Quantifiable Data Commission' report in the assembly tomorrow.

"This is the biggest and most important issue because it should be made public. To clear the reservation situation in Chhattisgarh, he (CM Bhupesh Baghel) will have to show the report in the assembly tomorrow. There should be a debate in the assembly on this," the former minister said.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly, during a two-day special session in December, unanimously passed two amendment bills related to the reservation in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in proportion to the population of different categories, taking the total quota in the state to 76 percent.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had tabled the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Bill, which were passed after a debate on more than five hours.

As per the bills, Scheduled Tribes (ST) will get a quota of 32 percent, Other Backward Classes (OBC) 27 percent, and Scheduled Caste (SC) 13 percent, while 4 percent has been provisioned for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in public employment and admissions in educational institutions.

The Chief Minister had said that Quantifiable Commission data come out with a figure of 3.48 percent for the EWS population out of the total state's population, while the government has made a provision of 4 percent reservation for them. Similarly, the population of OBCs in the state is 42.41 percent while the government has made a provision of 27 percent reservation for them.



However, Governor Anusuiya Uikey has put the bill on hold.

"Governor should either sign the (reservation) bill or return it to the Assembly but nothing is being done. By stopping this, they are playing with the future of students and the youth of the state. BJP is not even appealing to the Governor to sign the bill," CM Bhaghel said today.

Notably, the winter session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will start on January 2 and is scheduled to conclude on January 6.

A two-day special session of the assembly was held on December 1 and 2, which was then adjourned till January 1, thereby extending it as the winter session.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to corner the Bhupesh Baghel-led government over the delay in the regularisation of contractual employees in government departments and other issues.

"Today our Legislature Party meeting concluded. There are not one but many issues in the state. Law and order in the state is the biggest issue. We will bring adjournment because of the increasing number of new incidents in the state. Farmers are facing difficulties in getting tokens for selling paddy, and in view of the same, we will bring an adjournment," Ajay Chandrakar said.

He further said, "4 lakh staff officers of the state together stalled the entire administration demanding regularization. Even today, the government is not seriously considering the demands of the officers and employees who are an important part of the administration," the leader also stated.

Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, former CM Dr Raman Singh, former minister Ajay Chandrakar, former minister Brijmohan Agarwal, MLA Krishnamurthy Bandhi, MLA Dharamlal Kaushik, and other MLAs are present in the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party. (ANI)

