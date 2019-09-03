Chhattisgarh: BJP candidate Ojasvi Mandavi files nomination for Dantewada by-poll

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ojasvi Mandavi, the wife of BJP leader Bheema Mandavi who lost his life in a Naxal attack, has filed the first part of her nomination as a BJP candidate for the upcoming by-election in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

Five people including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi were killed in a Naxal attack in Dantewada on April 9.

Ojasvi filed the nomination on Monday, the beginning of 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ojasvi said that she will start campaigning from Shyamgiri area where Naxals killed her husband earlier this year.

"I will prepare and try my best to win the elections. I will start my campaign from Shyamgiri area where Naxals killed my husband. I want to fulfil his dream to work for the welfare of the people here," she said.

She will be contesting against Devki Karma, wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma who was assassinated by Naxalites on May 25, 2013, in an attack while returning from a 'Parivartan Rally' meeting organised by his party in Sukma district.

The Congress candidate is likely to file her nomination on Wednesday.

The by-election for Dantewada seat will be held on September 23. The counting of votes will take place on September 27. (ANI)

