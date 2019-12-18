Chhattisgarh: BJP MP takes on Chief Minister Baghel over his 'Kale Angrez' remark

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): BJP MP Sunil Kumar Soni on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over his 'Kale Angrez' remark given on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Lok Sabha MP from Raipur, in an apparent jibe at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, told ANI, "The Chief Minister should first have a look at his own party (Congress). Even after independence his party is led by 'Gore Angrez' (white foreigners). They should first see who their leader is."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi">Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the NRC will be implemented across the nation when it has to be. Your (Baghel's) signature will have no effect on it," he said.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the NRC, Chief Minister Baghel had said that if the NRC is implemented, then he will be the first person not to sign it.

Baghel further said that just like Mahatma Gandhi started a movement in South Africa, he will oppose "Kale Angrez" (black foreigners) here.

"If the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, I will be the first person not to sign the register. In South Africa, Gandhiji started a movement against 'Angrez'. Similarly, we will oppose these 'Kale Angrez' here," Chief Minister Baghel had said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

