Chhattisgarh CM Baghel attacks BJP-RSS ahead of 'Bhent Mulaqat' programme

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, for "spreading hatred" and also alleged that the CAA targets the poor and underprivileged, before leaving for his 'Bhent Mulaqat' programme.

"CAA means that I have to prove that I am an Indian. Why don't you use the agencies to find out who is not an Indian? Why every citizen has to prove it? In many areas, especially adivasis in villages, who don't have the documents of their land, how will they prove if they are Indian," Baghel said.

"It's not just about the Muslims, Muslims are very smart and have kept all their documents properly. But, all the remaining Hindus and people from backward castes don't have all the documents. The same thing happened in Assam, where most of the immigrants turned out to be Hindus only," Baghel further added.

The Chhattisgarh CM said that they had started the 'Bhent Mulaqat' campaign of meeting people from September 1 itself, and have completed Lailunga, Dharamjaigarh, and Kharisa constituencies. Now the campaign will move to the other constituencies. People are very excited regarding the campaign, and we are working on people's issues,"

The Congress leader also alleged that there is a rift between BJP and RSS, as many leaders are being removed from their posts.



"Firstly, I would like to ask RSS, from where is their ideology derived? Which sect do they worship? Which God do they worship? For the last several days, there is a harmonious meeting going on between the leaders of BJP and RSS. The Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Karnataka were removed, and Nitin Gadkari was removed. Why has all this happened, it's because there is a huge rift between the two organizations," said the Chhattisgarh CM.

Baghel also criticized the idea of bringing a population control bill.

"They are hypocrite people. On one hand, their people ask to bear more children, and on the other hand, the Sangh demands a population control bill."

Baghel questioned the ideology of RSS and said that India is a country, that believes in acceptance and peace.

"The only thing they can talk about is Hindutva. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were born in 1925. But, Hindus have been here much before. Hindus are not dependent on them. Hindutva is a mechanism existing here for thousand years. Many invaders came here, some stayed, and some went, but Hindus accepted everyone. Our culture is of acceptance and inclusivity," Baghel said.

"This is a country of Buddha, Mahavir, Guru Nanak, Kabir, Tulsi and there is no place for violence here. We follow the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and consider the whole world as a family. These are the people who put humans below animals, it's them who killed Gandhiji. Till when will their politics of hate work? Till when will the public remain angry? 5 minutes? 10 minutes? 2 hours? Their time won't last long like this," Baghel added. (ANI)

