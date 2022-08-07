Chhattisgarh CM Baghel puts five demands in NITI Aayog meeting

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday made five demands for the welfare of the people of the state.

He urged the revision of the royalty rate of the main minerals, including coal.

Demanded a refund of the deposits in New Pension Scheme in the interest of employees.

Asked that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) be implemented in rural areas located near cities and in other cities having a population lesser than 20 thousand.

Reimbursement of expenditure of Rs 12,000 crores on central security forces deployed for Naxal eradication.

He also raised the issues of GST compensation in undergoing the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre.

This is the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019. (ANI)