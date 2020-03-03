Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel presents state budget for FY 2020-21

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel presented the annual budget of the state of Rs 95,650 crore for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Baghel said that the budget is focused on nutrition, better health services and youth. The motto of the new budget is 'Sarve bhawantu sukhinah, Sarve santu niramayah'.

The government introduced 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojna' for farmers and agriculture and set aside Rs 5,100 crore for the same. Provision of Rs 2,300 crore has been made for 'Krishak Jeevan Jyoti Yojana' for free power supply to agricultural pumps.

Under 'Govardhan Yojana' 1,176 biogas plants have been conceptualized at a cost of Rs 450 crore. Provision has been made for Gurukul Vidyalaya to be built in Giroudhpuri (birthplace of Baba Guru Ghaasidas).

Under science and technology, robotics and internet lab will be set up in engineering and polytechnic colleges. The tuition fee of students of IIT, IIM, AIIMS will be borne by the state government.

Cyber Police stations will be established under IG ranges. Shahid Smarak will be built in Naya Raipur in the memory of Congress leaders and security personnel killed in May 2013 in Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack.

The estimated gross expenditure for 2020-21 is Rs 1,02,907 crore. The revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 81,400 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 13,814 crore.

The total estimated receipts for 2020-21 is Rs 96,091 crore against estimated expenditure of Rs 95,650 crore. (ANI)

