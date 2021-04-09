Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur.

Taking to Twitter, after his vaccination shot, Baghel wrote, "Vaccinated. In the war against COVID-19, I stand with every effort that has been made."



According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,30,60,542.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also informed that 0.46 per cent of active COVID-19 patients are on ventilators and 2.31 per cent are in ICU.

"Right now 0.46 per cent of the active critical patients are on ventilators, 2.31 per cent are in the ICU, and 4.51 per cent are on oxygen-supported beds," Harsh Vardhan said while speaking at the 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19. (ANI)

