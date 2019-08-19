Chhattisgarh CM meets Sonia Gandhi

Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Several senior leaders of Chhattisgarh Congress including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met the party's newly-appointed interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here on Monday.

Other leaders who met Gandhi include General Secretary for the state, PL Punia, state party president Mohan Markam, Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

This is the first meeting of Baghel with Sonia Gandhi after she took charge of the party's interim president post earlier this month.

Several leaders of Delhi unit of the Congress also met Gandhi here. (ANI)

