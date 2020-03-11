Chhattisgarh CM takes jibe at Scindia, says People leave by roaring and return to party by wagging their tails

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday took a jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia for switching to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ditching Congress, saying, "We have always seen that people leave Congress while roaring but later return to the party by wagging their tails."

He also used the Hindi proverb in this reference and said "there must be some compulsions, otherwise no one becomes so disloyal (Kuch to majburiyan rahi hongi warna yu he koi bewafaa nahi hota)," he said while interacting with the reporters outside Raipur airport.

He also exuded confidence that the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government will survive and added, "Kamal Nath ji's moves have not come to light yet."

The Chief Minister's comments came after political turmoil has gripped Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party.

Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by resignations from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.

Scindia, who was seen leaving from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. (ANI)

