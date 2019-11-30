Chhattisgarh: CM takes stock of development works in rural areas

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday held a meeting with the state ministers and officials and reviewed the development works being carried out in the rural area of the state.

The officials, who were present in the meeting, submitted reports of development works completed or going on in their respective areas to Chief Minister Baghel.

Expressing concern over farmer's issue, Chief Minister Baghel had recently shott off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to hike the minimum support price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal and procure 32 lakh metric tonnes of rice from the state for the central pool. (ANI)

