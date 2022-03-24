Chhattisgarh: Cong candidate Yashoda Verma files nomination for Khairagarh Assembly bypolls

Khairagarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Congress candidate Yashoda Verma on Wednesday filed nomination for Assembly bye-elections from Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

"Yashoda Verma has been made the candidate of Congress. The nomination has been filed and we have submitted all the required documents. State Congress Committee President Mohan Markam and I attended the nomination filing program of Yashoda Verma. We will go in front of the public about the scheme being run by the Congress in this election and we have full faith that the people will bless us," said Baghel, while speaking to media persons.

Polling will be held on April 12 in Chhattisgarh Khairagarh counting of votes will take place on April 16.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the bye-election is March 24, scrutiny will take place on March 25. Nomination papers can be withdrawn till March 28. (ANI)