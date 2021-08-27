Chhattisgarh Cong crisis: Baghel to meet Rahul Gandhi today, MLAs leave for Delhi

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Amid the ongoing rift in Chhattisgarh Congress for a change in leadership, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will again meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baghel and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo met party leadership including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia in the national capital amid the reported ongoing power tussle between them.

"CM Bhupesh Baghel had asked for time to meet Rahul Gandhi. He will be meeting him on Friday," Punia told ANI on Thursday.

He also added that no other MLA has been called to Delhi by High Command or any other person.

This development comes after several party MLAs in Chhattisgarh, including three state ministers left for the national capital.

"We have been serving people of Chhattisgarh, under the leadership of CM Bhupesh Baghel. We will speak with the High Command about the situation here," Congress MLA Devendra Yadav had said while leaving for Delhi.

Speaking on the situation, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam told ANI: "News reports have been coming in that the Chhattisgarh Congress chief has been called to Delhi. I have not received any summoning from the High Command. MLAs have not been called either."

"Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia has also said that no MLA or minister has been called by the High Command. I appeal to all the MLAs to follow the directions of the High Command and maintain the discipline of the party," Markam said.

Baghel on Wednesday had said that he would step down from his post when party interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi ask him to do so.

"I will step down when Sonia and Rahul Ji order me. Those talking about 2.5 years plan are trying to bring political instability but will never succeed," he told reporters when he arrived in Raipur after his visit to Delhi on Wednesday.

After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Supporters of both Baghel and TS have claimed that the party's victory was due to their leaders. (ANI)