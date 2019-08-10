Representative Image
Representative Image

Chhattisgarh: Cong leader held for sharing obscene video on WhatsApp

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:51 IST

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Pawan Dubey, a local leader of Congress party, was arrested on Friday for sharing an obscene video on a WhatsApp group.
Dubey was arrested after a complaint was filed by local women leaders of the party.
"Pawan Dubey had shared an obscene video in a WhatsApp group and on the basis of evidence, case was registered against him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and IT Act," said DR Thakur, Assistant Sub-Inspector.
The video was related to Article 370 and had a burqa-clad woman in it, Thakur added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:50 IST

Maharashtra: Additional Navy teams from Visakhapatnam to reach...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): While the flood situation in Kolhapur continues to remain grim, additional 15 Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam will reach today to join the rescue operation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:43 IST

Rajnath approves extension of benefits of Child Care Leave to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved an extension of benefits of Child Care Leave (CCL) to single male service personnel, in line with a recent order of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) extending similar benefits to civilian employees.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:40 IST

Thar Express operating on schedule: Railway

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): Despite Pakistan's announcement of suspension Thar Express, the train, which plies every week between Jodhpur and Karachi, is running as per schedule on both sides of the international border on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:27 IST

UP: GRP personnel loot Rs 50,000 from businessman at Chandausi...

Chandausi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The government railway police (GRP) posted at Chandausi railway station on Friday night allegedly harassed a businessman here by looting Rs 50,000 and some valuables from him and detaining him for the entire night at the police station.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:03 IST

Delhi man arrested for giving triple talaq to wife

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A man was arrested from Azad Market area in North Delhi for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in June this year, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:36 IST

Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In another major blow to the Samajwadi Party, its former MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar, who resigned from Rajya Sabha and the party earlier this month, joined BJP on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:11 IST

MP: Gates of Bhadbada dam opened, 53 mcft water released

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): To keep water levels in check, sluice gates of Bhadbada dam were opened on Saturday after the area witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:07 IST

Rescue and relief ops beefed up in Maharashtra, Karnataka, TN, Kerala

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Indian Army, in coordination with the Navy and Air Force, has stepped up its relief and rescue operations by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 districts spread across four rain-battered states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:53 IST

CWC constitutes groups to carry out wider consultations to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday constituted five regional groups to be headed by Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Ahmed Patel to carry out wider consultations and decide on a name for the President's post, but the Gandhis ref

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:53 IST

C'garh: Devoid of infrastructure, students of this anganwadi...

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As many as 29 students of an anganwadi in Shankargarh area in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district are forced to study in a thatched hut due to lack of infrastructure in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:18 IST

Indore: Two persons arrested under NSA for selling adulterated...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Two persons including the owner of a private food supplying company were arrested on directions of Indore administration under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly selling adulterated milk products here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:15 IST

Now we can bring Kashmiri girls: ML Khattar

Fatehabad [Haryana], Aug 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stoked controversy saying that people from Haryana can now get brides from Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 35A, under which Kashmiri women would lose property rights if they marry a person from outside J

Read More
iocl